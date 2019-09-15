Traffic

Commerce: Man in wheelchair fatally struck by a pickup truck driven by his own friend

By and ABC7.com staff
COMMERCE, Calif. (KABC) -- A man in a wheelchair died after being struck by a pickup truck driven by his own friend Saturday morning in Commerce, authorities said.

Richard Gutierrez, 54, was was pronounced dead at the scene. His wheelchair was pinned under the front of the truck after the impact.

The collision was reported about 7:45 a.m. at the intersection of Jardine Street and South Atlantic Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
The driver, who was a friend of the victim's, remained at the scene and was cooperating with investigators.

Friends and family of the victim believe the road work in the area may have contributed to the accident.

"It appeared to be an accident," a sheriff's lieutenant said. No charges have been filed but the accident is under investigation.
