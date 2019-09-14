Traffic

Commerce: Man in wheelchair fatally struck by pickup truck at intersection

By ABC7.com staff
COMMERCE, Calif. (KABC) -- A man in a wheelchair died after being struck by a raised pickup truck Saturday morning at an intersection in Commerce, authorities said.

The collision was reported about 7:45 a.m. at the intersection of Jardine Street and South Atlantic Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity was not immediately released.

The wheelchair was pinned under the front of the truck after the impact.

The driver, who knew the victim, remained at the scene and was cooperating with investigators.

"It appeared to be an accident," a sheriff's lieutenant said. "That is currently under investigation."
