TRAFFIC

Man sits on edge of wall along 134 Fwy in Glendale, causing all EB lanes to shut down

EMBED </>More Videos

All lanes of the eastbound 134 Freeway in Glendale were shut down as a man sat on the edge of a retaining wall above the highway Wednesday night. (KABC)

GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) --
All lanes of the eastbound 134 Freeway in Glendale were shut down as a man sat on the edge of a retaining wall above the highway Wednesday night.

Around 10 p.m., authorities responded to an area along Glendale Avenue, where the man was sitting on the edge of a retaining wall along the freeway. At times, the man would dangle one leg or both over the side of the wall.

Glendale firefighters, police and California Highway Patrol tried negotiating with the man. At one point, authorities brought an inflated cushion to catch the man in case he fell.

California Highway Patrol shut down all lanes of the eastbound side of the freeway at Brand Avenue.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficfreewayroad closuretraffic delayGlendaleLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Crews rescue driver trapped in cramped van in Sherman Oaks
405 opens after woman threatens to jump, causes major backup
Person in costume threatens to jump off 170 Fwy overpass
Runaway spool of cable sideswipes driver on Texas freeway
More Traffic
Top Stories
Body found on roof of Hollywood apartment building
Protesters arrested during Santa Monica rally over rejection of Prop 10
Crews rescue driver trapped in cramped van in Sherman Oaks
Suspect puts 'it's OK to be white' stickers at South Pasadena school
FBI serves warrant at Jose Huizar's Boyle Heights home
LIVE: Midterm election results for state and local races
SoCal Edison warns of possible shutoffs amid red flag warning
Woman records mouse inside OC AMC theater
Show More
White House suspends pass of CNN's Jim Acosta
Teen who killed girlfriend shared graphic images of her murder
LAPD arrest suspect accused of snatching wigs from heads of women
12-year-old East LA boy found safe, authorities say
Results in key SoCal congressional races
More News