All lanes of the eastbound 134 Freeway in Glendale were shut down as a man sat on the edge of a retaining wall above the highway Wednesday night.Around 10 p.m., authorities responded to an area along Glendale Avenue, where the man was sitting on the edge of a retaining wall along the freeway. At times, the man would dangle one leg or both over the side of the wall.Glendale firefighters, police and California Highway Patrol tried negotiating with the man. At one point, authorities brought an inflated cushion to catch the man in case he fell.California Highway Patrol shut down all lanes of the eastbound side of the freeway at Brand Avenue.