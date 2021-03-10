Traffic

Man spotted on the back of moving semi-truck on 5 Freeway in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KABC) -- Some folks in Bakersfield likely had to do a double-take after spotting a man on the back of a semi-truck driving on the 5 Freeway.

In video taken by another person who happened to be traveling the same way, the man appears to be hanging onto the metal rods on the back of the moving semi-truck.

There are more questions than answers about the incident, including who the man is and what led up that moment.

The person who took the video called the California Highway Patrol and says officers told her they were working on it.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traffici 5traffic
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Stimulus update: House passes COVID relief bill
LA County days away from red tier, but will indoor dining return?
Mudslides in OC canyons prompt mandatory evacs
Storm timeline: How long will rain continue across SoCal?
California Uber driver attacked by passenger over mask
Mother warns parents of COVID-related illness after daughter hospitalized
California has better bagels than New York, NYT says
Show More
What's inside the $1.9T stimulus bill passed by Congress
SoCal storm brings heavy snow to Grapevine
3-year-old injured in shooting on 105 Freeway in Downey
LIVE: Megadoppler 7000 HD
ESPN, NHL announce comprehensive 7-year agreement
More TOP STORIES News