Traffic

Oscars 2020: Road closures in effect around Dolby Theatre in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Road closures were in full effect Sunday in Hollywood, where crews have been slowly shutting down the area around the Dolby Theater for the Oscars.

Road closures include Hollywood Boulevard from La Brea to Cahuenga boulevards and Highland Avenue from Sunset Boulevard to Franklin Avenue. For a full list of closures, including pedestrian restrictions, click here.

Officials are warning drivers that temporary no-parking restrictions will be strictly enforced.

RELATED: Oscars 2020: From Pitt to '1917,' what to anticipate at 92nd Academy Awards

Metro Red Line trains will also bypass the Hollywood and Highland station Sunday.

Many roads are expected to reopen around 6 a.m. Monday, but some will stay closed until Wednesday morning.

Watch the Oscars live on Sunday, Feb. 9, at 8 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. CT | 5 p.m. PT on ABC.

You can also tune into:
  • "Oscars Countdown: The Red Carpet LIVE!" - 1 p.m. ET | 12 p.m. CT | 10 a.m. PT
  • "On The Red Carpet at the Oscars" - 4:30 p.m. ET | 1:30 p.m. PT (Check local listings)
  • "Oscars Live on the Red Carpet" - 6:30 p.m. ET | 5:30 p.m. CT | 3:30 p.m. PT
  • "On The Red Carpet After the Awards" - 11:00 p.m. ET | 10 p.m. CT | 8 p.m. PT (Check local listings)
  • "On The Red Carpet After Dark" - 2:35 a.m. ET | 1:35 a.m CT | 11:35 p.m. PT (Check local listings)

Click here for local listings.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traffichollywoodlos angeles countylos angelesoscarsaward showsroad closure
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
From Pitt to '1917,' what to anticipate at Oscars
Child, man critically injured in deadly crash in Montclair
Loved ones gather at site of actor Orson Bean's death in Venice
Print your 2020 Oscars ballot here
Hepatitis outbreak linked to Long Beach steakhouse
3.9 magnitude earthquake strikes near Barstow, USGS says
21 dead, 42 hurt after soldier opens fire at Thai mall
Show More
Robert Conrad, star of 'The Wild, Wild West,' dies at 84
Mother, daughter killed in helicopter crash mourned in OC
A sneak preview of the 2020 Oscars Governors Ball
LA Wildcats fall 37-17 to Houston Roughnecks in XFL opener
Man arrested in OC for drug smuggling while traveling with wife, infant
More TOP STORIES News