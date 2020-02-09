Oscars 2020: Road closures in effect around Dolby Theatre in Hollywood

Road closures include Hollywood Boulevard from La Brea to Cahuenga boulevards and Highland Avenue from Sunset Boulevard to Franklin Avenue. For a full list of closures, including pedestrian restrictions, click here.
Officials are warning drivers that temporary no-parking restrictions will be strictly enforced.
Metro Red Line trains will also bypass the Hollywood and Highland station Sunday.
Many roads are expected to reopen around 6 a.m. Monday, but some will stay closed until Wednesday morning.
Watch the Oscars live on Sunday, Feb. 9, at 8 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. CT | 5 p.m. PT on ABC.
You can also tune into:
- "Oscars Countdown: The Red Carpet LIVE!" - 1 p.m. ET | 12 p.m. CT | 10 a.m. PT
- "On The Red Carpet at the Oscars" - 4:30 p.m. ET | 1:30 p.m. PT (Check local listings)
- "Oscars Live on the Red Carpet" - 6:30 p.m. ET | 5:30 p.m. CT | 3:30 p.m. PT
- "On The Red Carpet After the Awards" - 11:00 p.m. ET | 10 p.m. CT | 8 p.m. PT (Check local listings)
- "On The Red Carpet After Dark" - 2:35 a.m. ET | 1:35 a.m CT | 11:35 p.m. PT (Check local listings)
