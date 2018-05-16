TRAFFIC

Marijuana DUI suspect arrested after Bay Area crash kills 3, including 2 children

EMBED </>More Videos

A driver has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of marijuana in a crash on northbound I-880 in Fremont that has killed three people and injured five. (CHP)

FREMONT, Calif. --
A woman, a teenager and a child were killed in a crash Tuesday night on the 880 Freeway near the Bay Area city of Fremont.

Dang Nguyen Hai Tran, 21, of San Jose, was driving a Toyota Camry involved in the crash, was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of marijuana, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Five others were taken to a hospital, including an infant. A juvenile remained in critical condition at the hospital.

The names of the victims have not been released.
EMBED More News Videos

At least two people have been killed in a multi-car crash in Fremont near the Stevenson offramp.


The CHP says Dang Nguyen Hai Tran was reported to be speeding and driving recklessly before the crash.

"Driving under the influence, whether it's alcohol or drugs, the outcome is the same. It's dangerous. It kills people," said CHP Officer Manuel Leal.

All northbound lanes of I-880 were closed overnight for the investigation, but have since been reopened.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficcar crashtraffic fatalitiescarcrashautomotiveBay AreaNorthern California
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Stranded travelers ditch cars on 105 Fwy, climb fence to reach LAX
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
Pasadena to consider using rental scooters
CHP officer tickets slow driver in fast lane
More Traffic
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Child misconduct investigation widens for former Catholic priest arrested in Banning
More News