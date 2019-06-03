Traffic

Metro Blue Line: Southern portion of rail line is back in service

COMPTON, Calif. (KABC) -- After months of renovations, the southern half of the Metro Blue Line from Compton to downtown Long Beach is back in service on Saturday.

Now, work will begin on the northern section, closing the line between Compton Station and 7th Street/Metro Center for the next few months.

Shuttle buses will be in operation through September to get riders around the closure. Many said they're already prepared.

Meanwhile, more work starts later this month.

As of June 22, construction begins at the junction of the Expo and Blue lines near Washington and Grand, with shuttle buses getting riders around that closure for about two months.

The $350 million New Blue project includes updates to worn-out sections of track and aging stations.
Related topics:
trafficcomptonlos angeles countymetrotransportationcommutingtrains
