Metro Gold line riders who park at Arcadia, Duarte stations will have to pay fee

ARCADIA, Calif. (KABC) -- Some Metro Gold Line riders are preparing to pay more, above the cost of their fares. Beginning Monday, June 3, riders parking their vehicles at the Arcadia and Duarte stations will need to pay a $3 daily parking rate.

"It totally doesn't make sense, $3 a day is a lot," says rider Subha Sri.

Metro says both Arcadia and Duarte will soon offer a $59 monthly pass, but first they plan to analyze how many riders continue to park in the lots.

"We gotta pay for everything, it's better than paying for parking down at USC," says rider Isaac Delgado.

Metro has been implementing paid parking lots at busier stations for the past two years, with officials saying it wants to make sure there are enough spaces available for actual riders.

Gold Line riders can still find free parking in the large garage at the Sierra Madre Villa station, one stop west of Arcadia.
