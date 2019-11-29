Traffic

Most routes to Big Bear closed to all non-mountain residents following heavy snowfall

BIG BEAR LAKE, Calif. (KABC) -- A majority of the limited roads to Big Bear were closed to all non-mountain residents Friday morning after a Thanksgiving storm dropped heavy snow across the area.

Highways 38 and 330 were shut down, and anyone driving in the area was required to have chains on their tires. Caltrans said Big Bear could only be accessed from the desert side via Highway 18 through Lucerne Valley.

Two feet of snow fell in Big Bear, which was set to open Friday along with Snow Valley in Running Springs Mountain Resort and Mountain High Resort in Wrightwood. Highway 138 to Wrightwood was reopened with an escort from the California Highway Patrol.

On Thursday, nearby Snow Summit opened after receiving 2 feet of snow over the past few days.

A winter storm warning for Riverside and San Bernardino counties expired at 10 a.m. Friday as most of the precipitation was expected to switch over to rain, according to the National Weather Service.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficbig bearsan bernardino countymountainssnowroad closure
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Black Friday shoppers flock to Citadel Outlets in Commerce
Storm creates treacherous conditions along Cajon Pass, Grapevine
London Bridge stabbings 'declared a terrorist incident': UK police
Sinkhole opens on 10 Freeway in Redlands, leading to lane closures
SoCal storm: Rain, snow continue on Friday
Skid Row tents flooded by strong downpours
Black Friday deals: Amtrak offering deep discounts on train tickets
Show More
Adoption fees waived for dogs, cats for Black Friday
Multiple fires reportedly set at luxury LA apartment building
US climber Brad Gobright dies after fall in Mexico
Baby bear and mama watch skiers at Mammoth
Borderline bar to open in new temporary location amid rebuilding
More TOP STORIES News