Traffic

Fatal Littlerock crash: Motorcyclist struck by swerving minivan after hitting pig in roadway

California Highway Patrol officers stand over the carcass of a pig after a crash that killed a motorcyclist in Littlerock on Thursday, March 7, 2019.

By ABC7.com staff
LITTLEROCK, Calif. (KABC) -- A 57-year-old man was hit by a swerving minivan and pronounced dead Thursday evening after his motorcycle struck a dead pig on a street in Littlerock, authorities said.

The incident was reported shortly after 8 p.m. on East Avenue T, just west of 94th Street East, according a California Highway Patrol spokesperson. The victim was traveling eastbound at about 55 mph when his 2017 BMW motorcycle struck the large animal's carcass, which was directly in its path.

The rider, identified as Bradley St. John, was ejected from the bike and onto the roadway, the CHP said. The driver of a 1995 Toyota Sienna, which was also headed eastbound, tried swerving to avoid the pig but ended up hitting both the animal and the motorcyclist.

St. John died at the scene, the Highway Patrol said.

Investigators do not suspect alcohol was a factor in the crash, according to the CHP.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
trafficlittlerocklos angeles countycalifornia highway patrolmotorcycle accidentmotorcyclescrash
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Chase comes to crashing end in South LA; suspect in custody
Jussie Smollett indicted on 16 felony counts by grand jury
Father of R. Kelly's girlfriend says he never demanded money from singer
4th person sentenced in 2014 beating death of USC grad student
Light snow blankets parts of 5 Freeway over Grapevine
Video released of suspect in Silver Lake shooting
Legislature's legal bills for misconduct investigations: $1.8M
Show More
Trump visiting Alabama after deadly tornado
Stephen Curry unveils new sneakers inspired by 9-year-old girl
Eyewitness This: 'Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge' exclusive video, Steph Curry's girl power shoes, teacher's fine print win
SpaceX crew capsule ends test flight with ocean splashdown
Bill Shine resigns White House communications post
More TOP STORIES News