MTA officials approve "one seat ride" for South Bay commuters

The "one seat ride" for Green Line commuters is safe, for now. MTA officials voted 7 to 4 to support a plan allowing South Bay commuters to travel most of the Green Line without changing trains.


The vote could limit the capacity of the Crenshaw Line, which will be restricted to two-car trains for a year once it opens. The plan to end the "one seat ride" on the Green Line was supported by L.A. officials. It would have required commuters who travel from Norwalk to the South Bay to take two trains, delaying their trips by seven to nine minutes. Instead the wait will be for commuters on the soon-to-be opened Crenshaw Line. Some stops on the Green Line have limitations for the frequent operation of three-car trains. To increase ridership, the Crenshaw Line was designed for three-car trains. The MTA says it may revisit this issue once the Crenshaw Line is up and running.
