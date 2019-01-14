A mudslide closed off a portion of the Pacific Coast Highway in between Ventura and Los Angeles counties Monday.Authorities said that PCH was closed from Las Posas Road in Camarillo to Trancas Canyon Road in Malibu shortly before noon.Crews were on scene to clear the mess.A similar part of the highway was inundated with mud the last time a small storm cell hit the region, causing vehicles to get stuck in the muck.