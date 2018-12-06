TRAFFIC

Mudslide shuts down stretch of PCH for hours in Malibu

A mudslide shut down a stretch of Pacific Coast Highway for hours as rain continued to soak the region Thursday morning.

By Carlos Granda and ABC7.com staff
MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) --
A mudslide shut down a stretch of Pacific Coast Highway for hours as rain continued to soak the region Thursday morning.


Both directions of PCH were shut down from Busch Drive to the Los Angeles and Ventura county line and reopened shortly after 5 p.m..

Also, Bonsall Drive and Cuthbert Road were closed, and mudslides were reported on Kanan Road and Morning View, according to the city of Malibu.

The Malibu Park neighborhood, where 40 homes burned down in the blaze, was hit hard by the rains. Crews with public works worked to clear the mudslides in the area.

Mud flowed into one property and then linked with another mudslide on Harvester Road, just one street below.

A mudflow also smashed into a vehicle on PCH near Leo Carillo State Beach. The man had to be rescued from the vehicle, which remained trapped in the thick mud.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for parts of western L.A. County impacted by the Woolsey Fire, but it expired shortly before 11 a.m.



Parts of Malibu remained without power because of the Woolsey Fire, but it appeared there may be a delay because of the heavy rains and mudslides.
