Mudslide shuts down stretch of PCH in Malibu

TRAFFIC ALERT: Pacific Coast Highway (Route 1) is CLOSED in both directions from Busch Drive to the Los Angeles/Ventura County line due to mudslide, according to #CHP and multiple reports. Avoid the area and choose alternative routes. #BeSafe pic.twitter.com/8rfh92Pbgg — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) December 6, 2018

A mudslide shut down a stretch of Pacific Coast Highway as rain continued to soak the region Thursday morning.Both directions of PCH were shut down from Busch Drive to the Los Angeles and Ventura county line. Also, Bonsall Drive was closed, and mudslides were reported on Kanan and Morning View, according to the city of Malibu.The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for parts of western L.A. County impacted by the Woolsey Fire. The warning, which also includes parts of Ventura County impacted by the Woolsey and Hill fires, was expected to expire at 10:45 a.m.