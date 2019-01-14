TRAFFIC

Mudslide shuts down part of PCH between Ventura, Los Angeles counties

Crews work to clear a mudslide that shut down a portion of Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu on Monday, Jan. 14, 2109.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A mudslide closed off a portion of Pacific Coast Highway between Ventura and Los Angeles counties Monday.

Authorities said PCH was shut down from Las Posas Road in Camarillo to Trancas Canyon Road in Malibu shortly before noon. That closure was later expanded to cover Broad Beach to Las Posas due to significant mud flow.

SoCal storms dump rain, spark fear of mudslides, flooding

Crews were on scene to clear the mess.

A similar part of the highway was inundated with mud the last time a small storm cell hit the region, causing vehicles to get stuck in the muck.

