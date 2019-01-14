LOS ANGELES (KABC) --A mudslide closed off a portion of Pacific Coast Highway between Ventura and Los Angeles counties Monday.
Authorities said PCH was shut down from Las Posas Road in Camarillo to Trancas Canyon Road in Malibu shortly before noon. That closure was later expanded to cover Broad Beach to Las Posas due to significant mud flow.
Pacific Coast Highway (SR-1) is closed in both direction from Trancas Canyon Rd./Borad Beach Rd. in #Malibu to Las Posas Rd. in Ventura due to significant mud flow and runoff in various areas that has covered lanes. Residents are allowed w/ID as long as it is safe. #LARain pic.twitter.com/FDhVYmLo32— Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) January 14, 2019
RELATED: SoCal storms dump rain, spark fear of mudslides, flooding
Crews were on scene to clear the mess.
A similar part of the highway was inundated with mud the last time a small storm cell hit the region, causing vehicles to get stuck in the muck.