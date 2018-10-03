SIGALERT IN CERRITOS: S/B I-605 JUST NORTH OF DEL AMO BLVD., HOV, #1,2,3 LANES WILL BE BLOCKED FOR 2 HOURS DUE TO A TRAFFIC COLLISION. — CHP PIO - LA County (@CHPsouthern) October 3, 2018

A multi-vehicle crash involving an overturned box truck Wednesday morning prompted the closure of four southbound lanes on the 605 Freeway in Cerritos.According to the California Highway Patrol, the pileup happened shortly before 5 a.m. near Del Amo Boulevard.It was unclear if anyone was injured in the collision, which forced the closure of the No. 1, 2, 3, and HOV lanes on the southbound side. The No. 4 lane remained open, resulting in a traffic backup that stretch all the way to the 91 Freeway.Northbound lanes were unaffected.Two tow trucks equipped with large cranes were working to turn the box truck upright and clear it from the scene.The cause of the crash is unknown.