TRAFFIC

Cerritos crash involving overturned box truck forces closure of 4 SB lanes on 605 Freeway

EMBED </>More Videos

A multi-vehicle crash involving an overturned box truck prompted the closure of four southbound lanes on the 605 Freeway in Cerritos.

By ABC7.com staff
CERRITOS, Calif. (KABC) --
A multi-vehicle crash involving an overturned box truck Wednesday morning prompted the closure of four southbound lanes on the 605 Freeway in Cerritos.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the pileup happened shortly before 5 a.m. near Del Amo Boulevard.

It was unclear if anyone was injured in the collision, which forced the closure of the No. 1, 2, 3, and HOV lanes on the southbound side. The No. 4 lane remained open, resulting in a traffic backup that stretch all the way to the 91 Freeway.

Northbound lanes were unaffected.

Two tow trucks equipped with large cranes were working to turn the box truck upright and clear it from the scene.

The cause of the crash is unknown.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficCHPcalifornia highway patrolcrashsemi crashI-605CerritosLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Traffic apps causing headaches for drivers trying to dodge the Cajon Pass
Water floods Tujunga street at scene of car accident
Lyft challenges LA residents to ditch cars, ride free for a month
Construction to begin for OC's 1st streetcar
More Traffic
Top Stories
Moderate, heavy rain to hit SoCal on Wednesday
Arrests made in burglary ring that targeted Rihanna, Yasiel Puig, other celebs
Caltech professor among winners of Nobel Prize in chemistry
Trump mocks Ford's claims against Kavanaugh during rally
Dad's photo sparks call for changing tables in men's rooms
Sherman Oaks residents push for temporary homeless housing plan
Vegas shooting survivor gives birth to baby day after 1-year anniversary
Nooses in cells, medical neglect reported at Adelanto detention facility
Show More
One of world's biggest cruise ships visits LA
'Dancing with the Stars' rolls the dice for Vegas night
Can cellphones help seniors stay sharp?
Chargers raise breast cancer awareness with visit to Hoag
New accusations surface over OC sheriff's dept improperly recording jail calls
More News