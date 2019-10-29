NB 101 Freeway closed in Hollywood because of person threatening to jump

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The northbound 101 Freeway was shut down Monday in Hollywood just after 11 p.m. after a person was threatening to possibly jump from an overpass.The freeway was closed at Sunset Boulevard for the person on the Hollywood Boulevard overpass.The CHP ran a traffic break as officers and firefighters tried to speak to the person and set up a cushion on the ground.Part of Hollywood Boulevard was also closed in the area.DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more details become available.