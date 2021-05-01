5 Freeway crash: Trailer spills 1,000 gallons of asphalt, prompting closure of all NB lanes near Gorman

Update 1: NB I-5 traffic is diverted to EB State Route-138 to Gorman Post Rd. Traffic may either turn back onto WB SR-138 or take Gorman Post Rd. back to NB to I-5. https://t.co/SezVwB0R4L — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) May 1, 2021

GORMAN, Calif. (KABC) -- An asphalt trailer snapped in half in a crash on the 5 Freeway near Gorman on Saturday morning, spilling about 1,000 gallons of the black concrete material and prompting the closure of all northbound lanes.The spill on the interstate just south of Highway 138 occurred shortly after 4:20 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.A Sigalert was issued at 5:02 a.m., closing all northbound lanes near the Highway 138 interchange.At 5:30 a.m., the CHP said the wrecked trailer was blocking the northbound No. 4 lane of traffic as well as the right shoulder of the freeway.Just before 7 a.m., the CHP estimated that all northbound lanes of traffic would be shut down for at least three hours.No injuries were reported.