Traffic

5 Freeway crash: Trailer spills 1,000 gallons of asphalt, prompting closure of all NB lanes near Gorman

EMBED <>More Videos

Eyewitness News at 11pm - April 30, 2021

GORMAN, Calif. (KABC) -- An asphalt trailer snapped in half in a crash on the 5 Freeway near Gorman on Saturday morning, spilling about 1,000 gallons of the black concrete material and prompting the closure of all northbound lanes.

The spill on the interstate just south of Highway 138 occurred shortly after 4:20 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

A Sigalert was issued at 5:02 a.m., closing all northbound lanes near the Highway 138 interchange.

At 5:30 a.m., the CHP said the wrecked trailer was blocking the northbound No. 4 lane of traffic as well as the right shoulder of the freeway.

Just before 7 a.m., the CHP estimated that all northbound lanes of traffic would be shut down for at least three hours.

No injuries were reported.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available. City News Service contributed to this report.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficgormanchp
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA County lifts restrictions on operating hours for bars
South LA parents upset over homeless camp near school
Eli Broad, philanthropist who helped reshape LA, dies at 87
Lawsuit: Black woman was pulled out of car by hair during NC traffic stop
OC woman's death after vaccination spurs concern from family
Long Beach restaurant raising funds for migrant children
Number of Americans fully vaccinated tops 100 million
Show More
76,000 CA inmates could be released early as state tries to trim prison population
Disneyland welcomes back guests after 13-month closure
Guillen's supervisor sexually harassed her, Army says
Biden administration to return billions in border wall funding
Christopher Eisinger: Jury finds negligence in Anaheim police death
More TOP STORIES News