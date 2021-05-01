5 Freeway crash: Trailer spills 1,000 gallons of asphalt, prompting closure of all NB lanes near Gorman

The spill on the interstate just south of Highway 138 occurred shortly after 4:20 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.
A Sigalert was issued at 5:02 a.m., closing all northbound lanes near the Highway 138 interchange.
At 5:30 a.m., the CHP said the wrecked trailer was blocking the northbound No. 4 lane of traffic as well as the right shoulder of the freeway.
Just before 7 a.m., the CHP estimated that all northbound lanes of traffic would be shut down for at least three hours.
No injuries were reported.
Update 1: NB I-5 traffic is diverted to EB State Route-138 to Gorman Post Rd. Traffic may either turn back onto WB SR-138 or take Gorman Post Rd. back to NB to I-5. https://t.co/SezVwB0R4L— Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) May 1, 2021