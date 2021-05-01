5 Freeway crash: Trailer spills 1,000 gallons of asphalt, prompting hours-long closure of all NB lanes near Gorman

FINAL UPDATE: All lanes of NB I-5 at SR-138 are now OPEN. Please drive safely to your destination. https://t.co/CsNSzpEDOm — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) May 1, 2021

GORMAN, Calif. (KABC) -- An asphalt trailer snapped in half in a crash on the 5 Freeway near Gorman on Saturday morning, spilling about 1,000 gallons of the black concrete material and prompting an hours-long closure of all northbound lanes.The spill on the interstate just south of Highway 138 occurred shortly after 4:20 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. By 3:15 p.m., Caltrans announced all lanes impacted were reopened.A Sigalert was issued at 5:02 a.m., closing all northbound lanes near the Highway 138 interchange.At 5:30 a.m., the CHP said the wrecked trailer was blocking the northbound No. 4 lane of traffic as well as the right shoulder of the freeway.Just before 7 a.m., the CHP estimated that all northbound lanes of traffic would be shut down for at least three hours.No injuries were reported.