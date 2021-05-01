Traffic

5 Freeway crash: Trailer spills 1,000 gallons of asphalt, prompting hours-long closure of all NB lanes near Gorman

EMBED <>More Videos

Eyewitness News at 8am - May 1, 2021

GORMAN, Calif. (KABC) -- An asphalt trailer snapped in half in a crash on the 5 Freeway near Gorman on Saturday morning, spilling about 1,000 gallons of the black concrete material and prompting an hours-long closure of all northbound lanes.

The spill on the interstate just south of Highway 138 occurred shortly after 4:20 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. By 3:15 p.m., Caltrans announced all lanes impacted were reopened.

A Sigalert was issued at 5:02 a.m., closing all northbound lanes near the Highway 138 interchange.

At 5:30 a.m., the CHP said the wrecked trailer was blocking the northbound No. 4 lane of traffic as well as the right shoulder of the freeway.

Just before 7 a.m., the CHP estimated that all northbound lanes of traffic would be shut down for at least three hours.

No injuries were reported.

City News Service contributed to this report.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficgormanchp
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
101 Freeway closed in downtown LA for 6th Street Viaduct construction
250 unaccompanied migrant children to arrive at Pomona Fairplex facility
California Dreaming: The Future of the Golden State | Part 2
Manson denies abuse allegations from actress Esmé Bianco
Oscar-winner Olympia Dukakis dies at 89
Medina Spirit wins 147th Kentucky Derby
LA County lifts restrictions on operating hours for bars
Show More
Long Beach fund raises $90,000 for unaccompanied migrant children
South LA parents upset over homeless camp near school
Eli Broad, philanthropist who helped reshape LA, dies at 87
Lawsuit: Black woman was pulled out of car by hair during NC traffic stop
OC woman's death after vaccination spurs concern from family
More TOP STORIES News