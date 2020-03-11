5 Freeway crash: All NB lanes closed at Castaic after 2 big rigs collide in Gorman, CHP says

And please leave the shoulders clear for emergency vehicles and 1st responders!! pic.twitter.com/nLx9Gxw5qy — San Fernando (@SfecaFeederSfty) March 11, 2020

NB I-5 ALL LANES CLOSED at Parker Rd. in Castaic. Unknown duration. Hazmat spill of organic acid of unknown quantity in lanes further north at SR-138. Traffic turned around to use NB SR-14 to WB SR-58 as alternate. #TrafficAlert pic.twitter.com/8sO6akWg65 — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) March 11, 2020

GORMAN, Calif. (KABC) -- A crash involving two semitrailers on Wednesday morning spilled organic acid and hay across the 5 Freeway in Gorman, prompting the closure of all northbound lanes, the California Highway Patrol said.The collision was reported shortly after 3 a.m. just south of the 138 Freeway interchange, according to a CHP incident log.The first big rig lost its payload of hay bales onto the interstate before it was struck by the second vehicle, the Highway Patrol said.Whether anyone was seriously injured was unclear.Northbound traffic is being diverted at Parker Road in Castaic.