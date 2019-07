EMBED >More News Videos Holiday traffic is at a standstill and backing up for miles on the northbound 5 Freeway in the Castaic area after a truck spilled hazardous materials in lanes.

CASTAIC, Calif. (KABC) -- Holiday traffic was at a standstill for hours and backed up for miles on the northbound 5 Freeway in the Castaic area after a truck spilled hazardous materials in lanes.The SigAlert was finally lifted around 6 p.m., some three hours after the closure. It was expected to take some time before traffic would clear.The CHP initially shut down all lanes northbound in the Castaic area after the spill, reported just after 3 p.m.The truck was carrying about 4,500 gallons of hydrogen peroxide, but it wasn't clear how much of it spilled onto the road.People were seen getting out of their parked cars on the freeway, walking around and even skateboarding as they waited.