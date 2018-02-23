TRAFFIC

New safety campaign launched for Pacific Coast Highway

PACIFIC PALISADES, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Officials are hoping a new state initiative will reduce the number of accidents and deaths along a beautiful but notorious stretch of the Pacific Coast Highway.

In 2017, there were more than 600 accidents along the PCH from Santa Monica to the Ventura County line.

Already this year, there have been 31 accidents and one fatality in the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department jurisdiction alone.

The new initiative is beginning with a $150,000 grant and is being launched by the PCH Task Force: a coalition of residents, bike activists, law enforcement, Caltrans, and local and state elected officials.

"This money will be used for public service announcements, there will be bike helmet giveaways, all with a message that is tied to public safety," said Assemblyman Richard Bloom.

Many longtime residents question how effective the program may be given the popularity of this iconic stretch of the PCH, but local officials say outreach has been proven to work.

You can expect to see new public service announcements for the PCH by the end of March.
