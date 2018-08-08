The McFadden Avenue bridge over the 405 Freeway in Huntington Beach has been closed in preparation for its demolition.Demolition is expected to start the weekend of Aug. 18 with overnight closures of the 405 planned for the area.The bridge is the first of more than 18 crossing the 405 scheduled to be replaced or widened between Costa Mesa and the Los Angeles County line.The project will add another general purpose lane and an express toll lane in each direction following its completion in about five years.