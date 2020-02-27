San Clemente woman sentenced to 51 years to life in 2018 DUI crash that killed 3 Las Vegas teens

Bani Duarte, 29, had been convicted of second-degree murder in the March 2018 crash. She was driving at high speeds on the Pacific Cast Highway when she rear-ended another car that was stopped at a red light. The teens' vehicle erupted in flames, leaving all three of them deceased at the scene.
The 17- and 18-year-olds, who were set to graduate from high school later that year, were identified by family members and friends as Brooke Hawley, Dyland Mack and A.J. Rossi.
3 killed, DUI suspect arrested after fiery crash in Huntington Beach
"It's just horrible," Kelsi Halls, a friend of the victims, said tearfully while visiting a makeshift memorial near the crash site. "I just can't believe this happened. I didn't want to believe it. I just saw him and he's gone now."
Halls said the deceased were students at Centennial High School in Las Vegas.
Duarte was unharmed in the crash.
