Ontario police detective dies after SUV slams into tree in San Bernardino

Today, we mourn the loss of one of our own, Detective Joshua Burks. Tragically, he passed away after being involved in an off duty traffic collision in the City of San Bernardino. We ask that any media inquiries regarding the collision be directed to San Bernardino PD. pic.twitter.com/AWoL7A18YN — Ontario Police Dept. (@OntarioPD) November 2, 2019

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) -- An off-duty Ontario police detective was killed when his SUV slammed into a tree early Saturday morning in San Bernardino, authorities said.Joshua Ray Burks, 40, died after firefighter-paramedics extricated him from the mangled vehicle and transported him to a hospital, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.The SUV was traveling northbound on University Parkway and approaching Kendall Drive about 12:15 a.m. when it swerved and hit the tree in the center median, investigators said.Burks, a San Bernardino resident, was the only occupant of the unmarked Ontario city vehicle. News video from the scene shows firefighters using the Jaws of Life to remove him from the driver's seat.The cause of the crash was under investigation, police said.Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call San Bernardino police Sgt. Equino Thomas or Sgt. Jeff Harvey at (909) 384-5792.