Traffic

Ontario police motorcycle officer airlifted to hospital after crash on 215 Freeway in Grand Terrace

GRAND TERRACE, Calif. (KABC) -- An Ontario police motorcycle officer was airlifted to a hospital Tuesday after being injured in a crash on the 215 Freeway in Grand Terrace, authorities said.

The crash happened shortly after 3 p.m. on the southbound side of the freeway, near Barton Road, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department. Whether any vehicles besides the motorcycle were involved was unclear.

The officer's condition was not immediately known.

All southbound lanes except one were closed while crews worked to clear the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.
