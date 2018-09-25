Overturned big rig blocks NB lanes on 101 Freeway in Camarillo

A big rig on the northbound 101 Freeway in Camarillo at Lewis Road has blocked all northbound lanes after the semi overturned and caught fire Tuesday morning.Firefighters were able to put an end to the fire. Cars are exiting the freeway at Lewis and Back at Carmen Drive.Officials expect lanes to open at approximately 9 a.m.The driver of the big rig was transported to a local hospital, according to the Ventura County Fire Department. Information on his condition was not immediately available.