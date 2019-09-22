Overturned big rig with crane shuts down lanes on EB 210 Freeway in La Canada Flintridge

A big rig that was hauling a crane overturned on the eastbound 210 Freeway in La Canada Flintridge Saturday afternoon, prompting the closure of two lanes and snarling traffic in the area.The incident occurred shortly before 4:30 p.m. at the Berkshire Avenue exit, according to the California Highway Patrol. Two of the four lanes of the freeway were reopened, leaving 3 lanes open for drivers.Traffic was backed up for two miles, causing a 20 minute delay, Caltrans officials tweeted. All lanes were expected to be reopened around 8 p.m.There were no injuries reported.