A crash involving a big rig blocked the northbound 101 Freeway in Camarillo for hours after the semi overturned and caught fire early Tuesday morning.The wreck was first reported around 4:15 a.m. near Lewis Road. Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire. Motorists were directed to exit the freeway at Lewis Road and get back onto the freeway at Carmen Drive.Some freeway lanes were reopened shortly before 8 a.m.The driver of the big rig was transported to a local hospital, according to the Ventura County Fire Department. Information on the driver's condition was not immediately available.