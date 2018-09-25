TRAFFIC

Overturned big rig temporarily blocks NB lanes on 101 Freeway in Camarillo

A big rig on the northbound 101 Freeway in Camarillo at Lewis Road has blocked all northbound lanes after the semi overturned and caught fire. (FirePhotoVC/Twitter)

By ABC7.com staff
CAMARILLO, Calif. (KABC) --
A crash involving a big rig blocked the northbound 101 Freeway in Camarillo for hours after the semi overturned and caught fire early Tuesday morning.

The wreck was first reported around 4:15 a.m. near Lewis Road. Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire. Motorists were directed to exit the freeway at Lewis Road and get back onto the freeway at Carmen Drive.

Some freeway lanes were reopened shortly before 8 a.m.

The driver of the big rig was transported to a local hospital, according to the Ventura County Fire Department. Information on the driver's condition was not immediately available.
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
