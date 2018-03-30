TRAFFIC

Overturned semi-truck shuts down 710 Freeway in Bell for hours

A semi-truck overturned on the 710 Freeway in Bell on Friday as the morning commute was underway. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
BELL, Calif. (KABC) --
A semi-truck driver was injured Friday morning in an overturn crash on the 710 Freeway in Bell, authorities said.

The collision, which also involved a light-blue Toyota Prius, occurred just south of Florence Avenue and prompted the California Highway Patrol to close all northbound lanes on the freeway shortly before 6 a.m. One lane was later reopened.

According to a CHP incident log, the truck driver told officers that he believed he blew a tire before the crash. His arm was hurt in the impact.

All lanes were reopened at around 9:30 a.m., the Highway Patrol said.
