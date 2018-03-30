SIGALERT CANCELLED IN BELL: N/B I-710 JSO FLORENCE AV., ALL LANES OPEN — CHP PIO - LA County (@CHPsouthern) March 30, 2018

A semi-truck driver was injured Friday morning in an overturn crash on the 710 Freeway in Bell, authorities said.The collision, which also involved a light-blue Toyota Prius, occurred just south of Florence Avenue and prompted the California Highway Patrol to close all northbound lanes on the freeway shortly before 6 a.m. One lane was later reopened.According to a CHP incident log, the truck driver told officers that he believed he blew a tire before the crash. His arm was hurt in the impact.All lanes were reopened at around 9:30 a.m., the Highway Patrol said.