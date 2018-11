The southbound side of the 710 Freeway in East Los Angeles was closed after a tanker overturned early Thursday morning.The incident occurred at about 1:45 a.m. at the southbound 710 Freeway at the 5 Freeway.The tanker began spilling antifreeze.Traffic is being diverted to the 5 Freeway in the meantime.It is unclear how long the closure will last or if anyone was hurt in the crash.