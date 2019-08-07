Traffic

5 Freeway: Overturned tanker shuts down NB lanes in Atwater Village, snarls traffic for miles

By ABC7.com staff
ATWATER VILLAGE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A tanker truck crashed and overturned Wednesday morning on the 5 Freeway near Griffith Park in Atwater Village, prompting the closure of all northbound lanes, authorities said.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the collision happened shortly after 7 a.m. near Los Feliz Boulevard. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

It was unclear when lanes would be reopened.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficatwater villagelos angeleslos angeles countychpi 5california highway patrolfreewaytraffic delay
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen critically injured in hit-and-run crash in South Los Angeles
Man sought in attempted kidnapping of teen girl in Riverside
Diamond Bar businesses has string of burglaries Tuesday
Neighbors sound off over Manhattan Beach 'emoji house'
Brush fire erupts in Turnbull Canyon area of Whittier
Man slams 13-year-old to ground during national anthem: police
Cyntoia Brown free after being in prison since she was 16
Show More
Trump to visit Dayton Wednesday in wake of mass shooting
Times Square panic: Backfiring motorcycle causes crowds to flee in NYC
O.C. family faces huge medical bill as 3-year-old boy awaits heart surgery
Suspect arrested for allegedly sexually battering woman in I.E.
Self-defense expert: How to fight off an active shooter
More TOP STORIES News