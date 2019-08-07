5 Freeway: Overturned tanker shuts down NB lanes in Atwater Village, snarls traffic for miles

ATWATER VILLAGE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A tanker truck crashed and overturned Wednesday morning on the 5 Freeway near Griffith Park in Atwater Village, prompting the closure of all northbound lanes, authorities said.According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the collision happened shortly after 7 a.m. near Los Feliz Boulevard. No injuries were reported.The cause of the crash is unknown.It was unclear when lanes would be reopened.