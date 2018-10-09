SIGALERT UPDATE: WB I-210 WEST OF YARNELL, THE # 1 LANE AND THE NB I-5

TRANSITION ROAD IS OPEN. THE # 2, 3, AND 4 LANE WILL REMAIN BLOCKED FOR AN UNKNOWN DURATION DUE TO A COLLISION — CHP PIO - LA County (@CHPsouthern) October 9, 2018

A tanker truck crashed and overturned on the 210 Freeway in Sylmar, prompting the California Highway Patrol to shut down westbound lanes through the Tuesday morning commute as crews worked to clean up a hazmat situation.The vehicle veered off the interstate shortly after 11:30 p.m. Monday near Yarnell, spilling about 2,000 gallons of a liquid emulsion, according to the CHP. The mixture was comprised of liquid asphalt and water.The driver was extricated from the truck by Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters and transported to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, the agency said.A light pole appeared to have severed through the engine compartment of the truck.The cause of the incident is under investigation, but authorities were looking into whether the driver fell asleep at the wheel.One lanes of the westbound side of the freeway was reopened at about 8:15 a.m., as well as the northbound 5 Freeway transition road. All other lanes were expected to remain closed for an "unknown duration," the CHP said.An alternative route to get around the traffic mess would be to get on the 5 Freeway from the 118 Freeway.