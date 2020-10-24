Traffic

Lynwood wrong-way crash: Passenger, 18, killed when DUI suspect slams into vehicle on 105 Freeway

LYNWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- An 18-year-old passenger was killed early Saturday morning when a DUI suspect drove into oncoming traffic on the 105 Freeway in Lynwood and slammed into a vehicle with five people inside, authorities said.

The deceased woman was identified by the Los Angeles County coroner's office as Briauna Ramirez, whose birthday was on Thursday.

The head-on collision was reported shortly after 3 a.m. on the westbound side of the freeway, just east of Long Beach Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol. A third vehicle was also involved.
Briauna Ramirez

Briauna Ramirez is seen in an undated Facebook photo.

Briauna Ramirez


CHP investigators said the 24-year-old driver of a 1999 Honda was heading eastbound in the westbound No. 1 lane when that vehicle struck a 2012 Honda that was traveling at 75 mph. A driver and four passengers, including Ramirez, were in the second vehicle.

Ramirez, who was in the front seat of the 2012 Honda, was pronounced dead at the scene. Both drivers and the surviving passengers were transported to hospitals, the Highway Patrol said in a statement.

Driver running from cops slams into innocent family's vehicle in Houston
EMBED More News Videos

Watch SkyEye video of a police chase that ended when the suspects crashed into an innocent family's car.


The driver of the wayward vehicle, who suffered moderate injuries, was arrested on suspicion driving under the influence of alcohol, according to authorities. The suspect's name was not immediately released.

The hospitalized victims were identified only as an 18-year-old driver, two 28-year-old passengers and a 29-year-old passenger, all of whom suffered major injuries.

The pileup prompted a SigAlert and the closure of the freeway's westbound lanes at Long Beach Boulevard, according to Caltrans. All lanes were later reopened to traffic.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficlynwoodlos angeles countytraffic fatalitieschpwrong waycalifornia highway patrolfreeway
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
World Series: Dodgers take 2-1 edge over Tampa Bay
US sets COVID-19 infection record with 83K more cases
Arbitration ordered in bottomless mimosas lawsuit
'Mom code' keeps Utah COVID numbers artificially low
Man who bought guns in San Bernardino attack gets 20 years
Chief: Illinois officer who shot Black couple in car fired
Next up in hunt for COVID-19 vaccine: Testing shots in kids
Show More
Singer Jerry Jeff Walker dead at 78
Woman in custody, gun recovered after DTLA incident
LAPD officer, 1-year-old injured in Exposition Park car crash
LASD deputy: Violent arrests help officers earn notoriety in 'Executioners' gang
CA rules allow MAGA hats but no mention of Biden, Trump near polls
More TOP STORIES News