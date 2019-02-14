TRAFFIC

PCH closed in Huntington Beach amid heavy rain, high winds

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
A low-lying section of Pacific Coast Highway remained shut down in both directions Thursday morning in Huntington Beach as high winds and heavy rain pummeled the area.

The overnight closure stretched 3 miles from Warner Avenue to Seapoint Street, near the Bolsa Chica Basin State Marine Conservation Area.

Caltrans crews were monitoring the roadway at the scene for possible flooding.

It was unclear when the highway would be reopened.
DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
