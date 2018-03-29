Pedestrian fatally struck by cars on freeway in Boyle Heights

A pedestrian was fatally struck by cars in Boyle Heights, shutting down a major freeway transition road for hours during the Thursday morning commute.The incident was reported around 5:40 a.m. near the 5 and 101 Freeway interchange. The California Highway Patrol shut down the northbound 5 Freeway transition to the northbound 101 Freeway due to the investigation.All lanes of the transition road were reopened shortly after 8:30 a.m.Los Angeles police said several vehicles were involved in the crash with the pedestrian, and it's believed that one of the cars involved may have been an off-duty LAPD officer in a personal vehicle.No further details were immediately available.