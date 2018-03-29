TRAFFIC

Pedestrian fatally struck by cars on freeway in Boyle Heights

EMBED </>More Videos

A pedestrian was fatally struck by a car in Boyle Heights, shutting down the transition road between the 5 and 101 freeways Thursday. (KABC)

BOYLE HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A pedestrian was fatally struck by cars in Boyle Heights, shutting down a major freeway transition road for hours during the Thursday morning commute.

The incident was reported around 5:40 a.m. near the 5 and 101 Freeway interchange. The California Highway Patrol shut down the northbound 5 Freeway transition to the northbound 101 Freeway due to the investigation.

All lanes of the transition road were reopened shortly after 8:30 a.m.

Los Angeles police said several vehicles were involved in the crash with the pedestrian, and it's believed that one of the cars involved may have been an off-duty LAPD officer in a personal vehicle.

No further details were immediately available.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficcar crashpedestrian killedfreewayroad closureCHPBoyle HeightsLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Stranded travelers ditch cars on 105 Fwy, climb fence to reach LAX
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
Pasadena to consider using rental scooters
CHP officer tickets slow driver in fast lane
More Traffic
Top Stories
LAPD: Nick Young arrested during traffic stop in Hollywood
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Show More
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News