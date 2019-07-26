210 Freeway: Pedestrian fatally struck in Arcadia

The wreck occurred near Baldwin Avenue shortly before 5 a.m. The California Highway Patrol issued a SigAlert and shut down the carpool and No. 1 lanes due to the incident.
CHP said the closure would remain for an unknown duration of time.
The circumstances surrounding the crash were not immediately known. The incident remains under investigation.
SIGALERT IN ARCADIA: WB I-210 WEST OF BALDWIN AVE, HOV AND #1 LANE BLOCKED FOR UNKNOWN DURATION DUE TO A FATAL COLLISION— CHP PIO - LA County (@CHPsouthern) July 26, 2019