210 Freeway: Pedestrian fatally struck in Arcadia

ARCADIA, Calif. (KABC) -- A pedestrian was killed in a crash along the westbound 210 Freeway in Arcadia Friday morning.

The wreck occurred near Baldwin Avenue shortly before 5 a.m. The California Highway Patrol issued a SigAlert and shut down the carpool and No. 1 lanes due to the incident.

CHP said the closure would remain for an unknown duration of time.

The circumstances surrounding the crash were not immediately known. The incident remains under investigation.

