210 Freeway: Pedestrian fatally struck in Arcadia

SIGALERT IN ARCADIA: WB I-210 WEST OF BALDWIN AVE, HOV AND #1 LANE BLOCKED FOR UNKNOWN DURATION DUE TO A FATAL COLLISION — CHP PIO - LA County (@CHPsouthern) July 26, 2019

ARCADIA, Calif. (KABC) -- A pedestrian was killed in a crash along the westbound 210 Freeway in Arcadia Friday morning.The wreck occurred near Baldwin Avenue shortly before 5 a.m. The California Highway Patrol issued a SigAlert and shut down the carpool and No. 1 lanes due to the incident.CHP said the closure would remain for an unknown duration of time.The circumstances surrounding the crash were not immediately known. The incident remains under investigation.