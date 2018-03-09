A person was found dead in a center lane on the eastbound 101 Freeway in Studio City on Friday morning, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.Firefighter-paramedics responded shortly after 6 a.m. to a report of a collision involving a vehicle and pedestrian on the 101 at Laurel Canyon Boulevard, the LAFD said in a statement.The victim was not immediately identified.All but two eastbound lanes were closed as a result of the incident but were reopened as of about 9:30 a.m. The westbound side was not affected.