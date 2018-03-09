TRAFFIC

Person found dead in lanes on EB 101 Freeway in Studio City

A person was found dead in a center lane on the eastbound 101 Freeway in Studio City on Friday morning, the Los Angeles Fire Department said. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
STUDIO CITY, Calif. (KABC) --
A person was found dead in a center lane on the eastbound 101 Freeway in Studio City on Friday morning, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

Firefighter-paramedics responded shortly after 6 a.m. to a report of a collision involving a vehicle and pedestrian on the 101 at Laurel Canyon Boulevard, the LAFD said in a statement.

The victim was not immediately identified.

All but two eastbound lanes were closed as a result of the incident but were reopened as of about 9:30 a.m. The westbound side was not affected.
