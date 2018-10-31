TRAFFIC

Person in costume threatens to jump off overpass, shuts down multiple SB 170 Fwy lanes

A person wearing a costume threatening to jump off an overpass prompted the closure of multiple lanes along the 170 Freeway in the Sun Valley area Wednesday morning.

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A person wearing a costume threatening to jump off a pedestrian walkway prompted the closure of multiple lanes along the 170 Freeway in North Hollywood Wednesday morning.

The incident shut down four southbound lanes of the 170 Freeway between Sherman Way and Victory Boulevard, authorities said.

Firefighters set up an airbag underneath the walkway, which is located just south of the Sherman Way exit. Los Angeles police officers were speaking with the man to try to get him down safely.

Further details were not immediately available.

DEVELOPING...We will add more details to this report as they become available.
