A person wearing a costume threatening to jump off a pedestrian walkway prompted the closure of multiple lanes along the 170 Freeway in North Hollywood Wednesday morning.The incident shut down four southbound lanes of the 170 Freeway between Sherman Way and Victory Boulevard, authorities said.Firefighters set up an airbag underneath the walkway, which is located just south of the Sherman Way exit. Los Angeles police officers were speaking with the man to try to get him down safely.Further details were not immediately available.