Traffic

Pipeline project will cause lane closures on stretch of Sunset Boulevard in West Hollywood

By
WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Starting Monday, drivers traveling on Sunset Boulevard in the West Hollywood area should plan for a longer commute.

Southern California Gas Company started work to upgrade the natural gas main along Sunset Boulevard, between North Crescent Heights Boulevard and North Hayworth Avenue.

"I guess I might see what happens or try to find a different route," said one man who lives in the neighborhood.

Drivers will notice lane closures on Sunset Boulevard's westbound lanes. Parking restrictions will also be in effect.

Crews will work Monday through Friday, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. The project is expected to last four weeks.

SoCal Gas said people in homes and businesses nearby will likely hear some work-related noise.

Some business managers believe the extra traffic will be a good thing.

"If anything, it's probably going to get better for us because they're going to get stuck in traffic right here," said Charli Phuvuvpa, General Manager of Sunset Car Wash.

People in the area may smell gas, which the company said is normal when crews are working.

Gas service interruptions are not anticipated.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficwest hollywoodlos angeles countytrafficroad closure
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Passengers remain frustrated with LAX's new pickup system
Borderline shooting: Sgt. Ron Helus' widow reflects 1 year later
Mother dies after Long Beach crash that killed son, husband
Colin Kaepernick celebrates birthday by helping homeless in Oakland
Lockdown lifted at West Hills school after LAPD apprehends suspect
California voters approved getting rid of daylight saving time. Here's what happened
CA sees increase in preterm births
Show More
Sepulveda Basin cleanups continue as wildfire threat remains
VIDEO: NorCal transit worker rescues man from oncoming train
1 dead, 8 hospitalized over possible salmonella outbreak linked to ground beef: CDC
Hispanic man says he was doused with battery acid in hate crime
Buffalo Wild Wings fires employees after alleged racist incident
More TOP STORIES News