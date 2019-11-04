Pipeline project will cause lane closures on stretch of Sunset Boulevard in West Hollywood

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Starting Monday, drivers traveling on Sunset Boulevard in the West Hollywood area should plan for a longer commute.Southern California Gas Company started work to upgrade the natural gas main along Sunset Boulevard, between North Crescent Heights Boulevard and North Hayworth Avenue."I guess I might see what happens or try to find a different route," said one man who lives in the neighborhood.Drivers will notice lane closures on Sunset Boulevard's westbound lanes. Parking restrictions will also be in effect.Crews will work Monday through Friday, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. The project is expected to last four weeks.SoCal Gas said people in homes and businesses nearby will likely hear some work-related noise.Some business managers believe the extra traffic will be a good thing."If anything, it's probably going to get better for us because they're going to get stuck in traffic right here," said Charli Phuvuvpa, General Manager of Sunset Car Wash.People in the area may smell gas, which the company said is normal when crews are working.Gas service interruptions are not anticipated.