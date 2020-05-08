Traffic

NB 710 Freeway in Long Beach shut down due to police activity

Police activity Friday morning prompted the closure of the northbound lanes of the 710 Freeway just south of the 405 Freeway in Long Beach, authorities said.
The transition road from the 405 Freeway to the southbound 710 Freeway is also shut down until further notice, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Northbound traffic on the 710 Freeway is being diverted at Willow Street and southbound traffic is being taken off at Del Amo Boulevard.

A SigAlert was issued just after 1 a.m., however, details of the incident were not immediately released by the CHP.

