101 Freeway: CHP officers take SUV driver into custody after standoff forces closure of WB lanes

SHERMAN OAKS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A tense standoff involving an SUV driver and California Highway Patrol officers Wednesday morning led to the temporary closure of all westbound lanes on the 101 Freeway in Sherman Oaks.

News video from AIR7 HD showed a man in the driver's seat of the vehicle, which was parked on the right shoulder of the freeway near Haskell Avenue shortly after 10 a.m. At least two of the vehicle's windows were shattered, and a spike strip was visible on the ground nearby.

The circumstances that led to the incident were not immediately known, and it was unclear if the driver or any officers were injured.

Westbound traffic was backed up for miles as the situation unfolded. Eastbound traffic was slowed due to passing drivers' curiosity, but all lanes remained open on that side of the freeway.

Shortly before 11:30 a.m., officers in tactical gear approached the SUV, pulled the driver out and took him into custody.

