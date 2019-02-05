TRAFFIC

Pregnant woman delivers baby after Philadelphia crash involving DUI suspect; newborn critical

EMBED </>More Videos

Woman goes into labor after Overbrook crash. Katie Katro reports during Action News Mornings on February 5, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA --
A woman went into premature labor following a crash involving a DUI suspect in the Overbrook section of Philadelphia. The newborn remains hospitalized in critical condition.

The crash occurred around 2:40 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Haverford and Overbook avenues.

Police say a man and a pregnant woman in a 2006 Chevrolet pickup truck were stopped at a traffic light when they were rear-ended by the driver of 2003 white Lexus.

Surveillance video shows the truck drive through the intersection. That's when the car hits the truck and flips over.

Arriving medics took the man and woman to Lankenau Medical Center where the woman gave birth. The baby is listed in critical condition. Action News is told the baby was due in May.

The 42-year-old mother and 36-year-old man are in stable condition.
EMBED More News Videos

Action Cam Video: Pregnant woman delivers baby after Overbrook crash on February 5, 2019.


The 56-year-old Lexus driver was arrested for DUI and driving with a suspended license.

Many in the area say they wouldn't be surprised if speed is a factor.

"It's a racetrack, it's becoming a racetrack from this area here to down the street," said Bobby Mulholland.

Overbrook and Haverford avenues were closed for over three hours as crews worked to remove the upside down Lexus.

The investigation is ongoing.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficphilly newscrashaccidentpregnant womanbaby
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
CHP monitoring Grapevine as snow expected at lower elevations
WB 210 shut down for hours due to crash in Glendora
Overturned vehicle causes traffic on WB 118 Fwy in Pacoima
Father and son rescue teen from fiery head-on crash
More Traffic
Top Stories
OC plane crash: Pilot's false credentials ID'd him as ex-cop
Dodgers fan killed after being struck by foul ball in 2018
Latest storm drops snow on local mountains, light rain across SoCal
CHP monitoring Grapevine as snow expected at lower elevations
OC plane crash: What we know about NTSB investigation
Pilot killed in Yorba Linda plane crash identified
Military exercise causes scare in DTLA
BRRR! Mammoth sees nearly 7 feet of new snow
Show More
'Hamilton' is coming back to Hollywood
Liam Neeson clarifies comments about racist revenge plot
Man gets 60 years for impregnating 11-year-old in Texas
At least 10 dead in Paris building fire; arson suspected
Lunar New Year events in Southern California
More News