Proposal suggests $4 charge for driving to LA's Westside

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Here's an idea likely to raise howls of protest: What if you had to pay $4 just to drive to Santa Monica beach?
It's called "congestion pricing" and a report from the Southern California Association of Governments says it could help relieve gridlock on LA's Westside.
It wouldn't specifically target the beach, though that would be one of the areas affected.
In short, drivers would be charged a $4 fee to drive through a big section of the Westside during peak traffic hours.
Other cities, including New York, have some form of congestion pricing.
It might be a tougher sell in the car culture of Los Angeles.
