Traffic

Proposal suggests $4 charge for driving to LA's Westside

EMBED <>More Videos

One report is suggesting a $4 fee for drivers on the Westside in an effort to reduce congestion.

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Here's an idea likely to raise howls of protest: What if you had to pay $4 just to drive to Santa Monica beach?

It's called "congestion pricing" and a report from the Southern California Association of Governments says it could help relieve gridlock on LA's Westside.

It wouldn't specifically target the beach, though that would be one of the areas affected.

In short, drivers would be charged a $4 fee to drive through a big section of the Westside during peak traffic hours.

Other cities, including New York, have some form of congestion pricing.

It might be a tougher sell in the car culture of Los Angeles.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficlos angeleslos angeles countysanta monicatraffictraffic delaycongestion pricing
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Orange County couple find hidden camera in Airbnb rental
Whipping to be restricted in California horse races
LA sheriff's deputy fights back against stalking, abuse accusations
Fontana man, 18, arrested in fatal shooting of own mother
Murder charge filed against father of missing Corona boy
Sleeping store clerk gets wake-up call from police
VIDEO: Bullets fly in Las Vegas jewelry store shootout
Show More
Fans celebrate Opening Day in big Dodgers win
Sheriff Alex Villanueva questioned over deputy cliques
Audit finds poor planning led to California DMV issues
Smoking ban, stroller restrictions coming to Disney parks
OC police buys equipment for gardener whose tools, truck were stolen
More TOP STORIES News