Pylons for safety in San Pedro

White pylons have sprouted up on 25th Street in San Pedro. They create a protective bike lane, separating motorists from cyclists.The pylons stretch along 25th Street between Western and Patton avenues. They were installed in response to cars passing on the right, into the bike lane, to make a right turn onto Patton.City officials are hoping the protective bike lanes will encourage more people to commute by bike or electric scooter, therefore, cutting down on traffic and easing the congestion.As for the white pylons, city officials say more are on the way