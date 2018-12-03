TRAFFIC

Woolsey Fire: Repairs begin on Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu; closures to cause traffic delays

Repairs began Monday on the section of Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu damaged by the Woolsey Fire.

MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) --
Repairs began Monday on the section of Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu damaged by the Woolsey Fire.

Crews will stabilize hillsides and repair infrastructure damaged in the blaze.

Attorneys hosted a town hall meeting about a lawsuit that has been filed against SoCal Edison on behalf of victims of the Woolsey Fire.


Closures are slated to be in place between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. on the right lane and shoulder of the northbound side along a 20-mile stretch from Topanga Canyon Road to Decker Canyon.

Caltrans says work will take place every day of the week except Sunday, weather permitting.

Drivers should expect delays and leave extra time to reach their destinations.
