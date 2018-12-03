MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) --Repairs began Monday on the section of Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu damaged by the Woolsey Fire.
Crews will stabilize hillsides and repair infrastructure damaged in the blaze.
MORE: New lawsuit filed against Southern California Edison on behalf of Woolsey Fire victims
Closures are slated to be in place between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. on the right lane and shoulder of the northbound side along a 20-mile stretch from Topanga Canyon Road to Decker Canyon.
Caltrans says work will take place every day of the week except Sunday, weather permitting.
Drivers should expect delays and leave extra time to reach their destinations.