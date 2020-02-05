Rollover crash off 15 Freeway captured on surveillance video in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (KABC) -- Looking at the surveillance video, it's hard to believe anyone survived a dramatic crash that occurred Sunday morning in Hesperia.According to the California Highway Patrol, the incident started shortly after 6:30 a.m. when a car hit another vehicle on the 15 Freeway near Oak Hill Road.The first car then slammed through a fence, rolled multiple times, sideswiped a parked car and landed on its side in a gas station parking lot.Remarkably, the driver was taken to the hospital with only minor injuries.