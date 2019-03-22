Traffic

605 Freeway backed up in both directions after multi-vehicle rollover crash in Whittier

EMBED <>More Videos

A multi-vehicle crash involving an overturned box truck was causing significant delays on the 605 Freeway in Whittier as the Friday morning commute got underway.

By ABC7.com staff
WHITTIER, Calif. (KABC) -- A multi-vehicle crash involving an overturned box truck was causing significant delays on the 605 Freeway in Whittier as the Friday morning commute got underway.

The collision happened about 4:30 a.m. near Whittier Boulevard and left the truck on its side in the northbound lanes and a sedan overturned on the southbound side. The truck's payload of bottled water and beer was scattered across the interstate.

Details about possible injuries were not immediately available.

Traffic was backed up for miles in both directions as crews worked to clear the scene amid multiple lane closures.

The cause of the crash was unknown.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
trafficwhittierlos angeles countychprollover crashcrash
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Suspect sought after brutal rape at Metro station in East Hollywood
Chase ends with suspected kidnapping suspects, victim in custody
Woman killed, man wounded in shooting at Chino parking lot
Compton problems: $2M in help on the way
VIDEO: Man on roof of Sun Valley gas station goes on bizarre rampage
UCLA men's soccer coach resigns amid college-admissions scandal
R. Kelly appears in court Friday
Show More
2 American soldiers killed in Afghanistan, US forces say
Rent hike causing distress at OC retirement community
CVS Pharmacy to offer hemp-derived CBD in states including CA
LAFD adding thermal imaging cameras for smoke-filled rooms
Hacienda Heights victim's grandma says she reached out about abuse
More TOP STORIES News