605 Freeway backed up in both directions after multi-vehicle rollover crash in Whittier

The collision happened about 4:30 a.m. near Whittier Boulevard and left the truck on its side in the northbound lanes and a sedan overturned on the southbound side. The truck's payload of bottled water and beer was scattered across the interstate.
Details about possible injuries were not immediately available.
SIGALERT UPDATE* IN WEST WHITTIER: I-605 AT WHITTIER BLVD, S/B I-605 HOV LN AND N/B I-605 HOV,#1,2 LNS WILL BE BLOCKED FOR AN UNKNOWN DURATION DUE TO A TRAFFIC COLLISION— CHP PIO - LA County (@CHPsouthern) March 22, 2019
Traffic was backed up for miles in both directions as crews worked to clear the scene amid multiple lane closures.
The cause of the crash was unknown.