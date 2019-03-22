605 Freeway backed up in both directions after multi-vehicle rollover crash in Whittier

SIGALERT UPDATE* IN WEST WHITTIER: I-605 AT WHITTIER BLVD, S/B I-605 HOV LN AND N/B I-605 HOV,#1,2 LNS WILL BE BLOCKED FOR AN UNKNOWN DURATION DUE TO A TRAFFIC COLLISION — CHP PIO - LA County (@CHPsouthern) March 22, 2019

WHITTIER, Calif. (KABC) -- A multi-vehicle crash involving an overturned box truck was causing significant delays on the 605 Freeway in Whittier as the Friday morning commute got underway.The collision happened about 4:30 a.m. near Whittier Boulevard and left the truck on its side in the northbound lanes and a sedan overturned on the southbound side. The truck's payload of bottled water and beer was scattered across the interstate.Details about possible injuries were not immediately available.Traffic was backed up for miles in both directions as crews worked to clear the scene amid multiple lane closures.The cause of the crash was unknown.