Rose Parade road closures

There will be a lot of road closures starting tonight to prepare for the Rose Parade.

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) --
There will be a lot of road closures starting Monday night for the Rose Parade.

For the 710 Freeway, the on and off-ramps for California Boulevard and Delmar Boulevard will be closed.

On the 210, the on and off ramps for Madre Street and San Gabriel Boulevard will be shut down.

If you're taking the 134, the off-ramp at Orange Grove Boulevard will be closed.

In Pasadena, Pasadena Avenue between Columbia Street and Del Mar Boulevard will be shut down. Roads will start reopening Tuesday afternoon.

Volunteers at the Fiesta Parade Float Warehouse are adding the final touches to their 13 floats participating in the 130th Rose Parade.

