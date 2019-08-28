Traffic

Southbound 101 Freeway lanes in Hollywood reopen after body found on roadway

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- All lanes of the southbound 101 Freeway in Hollywood reopened Wednesday morning after a body was found on the roadway.

The California Highway Patrol issued a Sigalert for southbound lanes near Santa Monica Boulevard at about 9:20 p.m. after receiving a call regarding a pedestrian on the freeway.

Los Angeles police said they received reports of a person running in and out of traffic. As officers attempted to stop the man and remove him away from traffic, he jumped over a railing of the overpass and fell onto the freeway, according to police.

Police said the man, who appears to be a transient, was believed to be under the influence of alcohol.

CHP said lanes would be blocked for at least an hour and later reopened two lanes at about 10:33 p.m. Closures for all lanes were lifted at 3:32 a.m. Wednesday.

Police and CHP were at the scene investigating.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traffichollywoodlos angeleslos angeles countyfreewaydead body
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man killed in hit-and-run crash in South LA; suspect sought
3 detained amid search for missing West Covina man
23 killed in attack on bar in southern Mexico
Popeyes runs out of chicken sandwiches amid Chicken Wars
Video: Woman intentionally smashes into car at Hollywood taco truck
Upland police officer getting plenty of looks after recruitment post goes viral
Dr. Lucy Jones leads tour of the San Andreas Fault
Show More
Silver Lake residents hope to help coyote spotted with toy lodged around jaw
Supporters of Mayor Pete Buttigieg turn out for Hollywood fundraiser
Stretch of OC freeway named for fire captain killed in crash
Suspect arrested in Boyle Heights hit-and-run
CA program to provide 2 years of free tuition to community college students
More TOP STORIES News